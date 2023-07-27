Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.34 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,367,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

