Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Endeavour Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Endeavour Group Stock Performance
OTC:EDVGF opened at $3.74 on Monday. Endeavour Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.
