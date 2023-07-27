Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Endeavour Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Endeavour Group alerts:

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

OTC:EDVGF opened at $3.74 on Monday. Endeavour Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.