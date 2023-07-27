Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $21.69

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after acquiring an additional 576,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

