Clarus Securities Increases Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Price Target to C$1.25

Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Simply Better Brands Stock Performance
Shares of PKANF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28. Simply Better Brands has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Simply Better Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Better Brands
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Better Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Better Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.