Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.58.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
