Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.58.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

