Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $20.64

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 931,866 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

