National Bank Financial Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$3,250.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3,250.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,101.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,030.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,882.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,198.98.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

