Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

