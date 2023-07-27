CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.90 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

