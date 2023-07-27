Argus Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

