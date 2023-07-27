JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Underweight

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

