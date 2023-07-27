National Bank Financial Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $7.03 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

