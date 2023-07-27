Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $16.87 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
