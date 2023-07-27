Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of July 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. generated $55.2 million in revenue and $800,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $38.3 million.

Maxim Group acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. imports luxury cars, including Mercedes and BMW, to China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Â We are a supplier of parallel-import vehicles sourced in the U.S. to be sold in the PRC market. In the PRC, parallel-import vehicles refer to those purchased by dealers directly from overseas markets and imported for sale through channels other than brand manufacturersâ€™ official distribution systems.Â We purchase automobiles, primarily luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, Lexus, and Bentley, from the U.S. market and resell them to our customers, including both U.S. and PRC parallel-import car dealers. We derive profits primarily from the price difference between our buying and selling prices for parallel-import vehicles. The primary driver for our industry is the continued growth of wealthy groups in China. The core of our business is the ability to identify the type of parallel-import vehicles that are in high demand and to procure them in a timely manner. Since our inception in 2016, our management has focused on building our procurement team. We procure our automobiles from U.S. automobile dealers via a network of independent contractors acting as purchasing agents on our behalf. As of Dec. 31, 2022, and 2021, we actively worked with 342 and 300 purchasing agents, respectively. As of Dec. 2022, and 2021, we had an active customer base of 17 and eight dealers, respectively. Specifically, we had eight U.S. customers and nine PRC customers in 2022 and had four customers in each of the U.S. and the PRC in 2021. During the years ended Dec. 31, 2022, and 2021, we sold 434 and 167 parallel-import vehicles to Chinese parallel-import car dealers, respectively. During the same period, we sold 29 and 220 parallel-import vehicles to our U.S. domestic customers, respectively. We sold 463 and 387 vehicles during the years ended Dec. 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. **Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2022. (Note: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. cut its IPO on June 20, 2023, to 1.25 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $6.25 million, according to an S-1/A filing. The IPO will raise $3.75 million less – or about 38 percent less – than it would have done under its original terms. Background: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. filed an S-1/A on April 28, 2023, in which it disclosed its IPO terms: 2.0 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $10.0 million. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. filed its S-1 on April 7, 2023.) “.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 20 employees. The company is located at 6201 Fairview Road, Suite 225 Charlotte, North Carolina, 28210 (704) 972-0209 and can be reached via phone at (704) 972-0209 or on the web at https://www.cheetah-net.com/.

