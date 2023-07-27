Fangdd Network Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 4th (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 4th.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.