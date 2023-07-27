National Bankshares Trims Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Target Price to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.29.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE ARR opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 235.80, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.