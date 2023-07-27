American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $18.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

