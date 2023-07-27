Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $401.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

