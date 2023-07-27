TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRP opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 224.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,420,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,315,000 after buying an additional 257,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,733,000 after buying an additional 372,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

