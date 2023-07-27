TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$48.94 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$48.15 and a 12-month high of C$71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.64.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

