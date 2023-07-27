NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. 7,244,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,830. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

