SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

SBOW stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 65.36% and a return on equity of 46.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

