Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

