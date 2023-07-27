Truist Financial Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PR. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PR opened at $11.19 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 141,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

