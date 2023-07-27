Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s previous close.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

