Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 296,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

