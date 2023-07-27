Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
