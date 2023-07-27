Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

