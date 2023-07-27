Citigroup Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $84.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.57 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

