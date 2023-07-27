Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $256.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.15. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

