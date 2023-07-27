Analysts Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT at $18.00

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $96,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.84 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $831.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,064.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

