Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.16.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,077,045 shares of company stock worth $260,641,637 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

