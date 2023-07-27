Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $264.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $837.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

