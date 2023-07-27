Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

TEAM stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,682,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,682,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $447,827.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,265.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,613 shares of company stock valued at $56,281,148 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.