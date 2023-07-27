Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $491.20 Average PT from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Geberit Price Performance

GBERY stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

