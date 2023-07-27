Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WM Technology by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,227,265 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,076,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

