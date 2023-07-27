Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Neoen has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

