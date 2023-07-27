Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

