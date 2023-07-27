Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,763,258 shares of company stock worth $267,882,510. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IAS stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
