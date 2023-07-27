Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $19.33

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

