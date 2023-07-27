Critical Review: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 9 0 2.90

Volatility and Risk

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 880.39%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.81) -0.56 BridgeBio Pharma $77.65 million 66.99 -$481.18 million ($2.84) -11.41

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -34.95% -31.25% BridgeBio Pharma -546.34% N/A -73.98%

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-711 for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, as well as patients suffering from recurrent kidney stones. In addition, it engages in developing products for Mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and The Regents of the University of California; Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

