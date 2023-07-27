Contrasting 30DC (TDCH) & The Competition

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 30DC to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 30DC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 30DC alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A -4.15 30DC Competitors $231.08 million $44.03 million -159.91

30DC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of 30DC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 30DC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A 30DC Competitors -11.15% -11.82% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 30DC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A 30DC Competitors 321 1001 1497 31 2.43

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 68.76%. Given 30DC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 30DC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

30DC competitors beat 30DC on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

30DC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 30DC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30DC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.