Contrasting 30DC (TDCH) & The Competition

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 30DC to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 30DC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|30DC
|N/A
|N/A
|-4.15
|30DC Competitors
|$231.08 million
|$44.03 million
|-159.91
30DC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares 30DC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|30DC
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|30DC Competitors
|-11.15%
|-11.82%
|0.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 30DC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|30DC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|30DC Competitors
|321
|1001
|1497
|31
|2.43
As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 68.76%. Given 30DC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 30DC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
30DC competitors beat 30DC on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
30DC Company Profile
30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.
