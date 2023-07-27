Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Critical Contrast

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and 4imprint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.70 $27.27 million $0.10 64.41 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 2 6 0 2.75 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stagwell presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 64.98%. 4imprint Group has a consensus target price of $5,550.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Stagwell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagwell beats 4imprint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

