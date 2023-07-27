Comparing mdf commerce (MECVF) & Its Peers

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 130 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare mdf commerce to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mdf commerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 170 702 1160 5 2.49

mdf commerce presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.64%. Given mdf commerce’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -47.46% -79.17% -11.18%

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 5,752.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. mdf commerce is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 3.22 mdf commerce Competitors $164.28 million -$16.73 million -305.20

mdf commerce’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

mdf commerce beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mdf commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.