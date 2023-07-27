Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) & Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Critical Survey

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greggs and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.36 -$33.32 million N/A N/A

Greggs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greggs and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 0 0 0 1.00

Greggs presently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 38.33%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao N/A -7.88% -2.68%

Summary

Greggs beats Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs



Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao



Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

