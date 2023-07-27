Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,021.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cable One Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $721.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cable One has a 1-year low of $602.70 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.69 and a 200-day moving average of $697.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

