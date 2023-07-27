Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $2,521.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,521.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Shell has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Shell by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 182,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

