Till Capital (TILCF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Till Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 577 2915 2707 159 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Till Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Till Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.68 Till Capital Competitors $14.34 billion -$204.79 million -21.79

Till Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -5.68% -16.30% -0.74%

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

