Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $294.67

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.67.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,874 shares of company stock worth $10,870,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

