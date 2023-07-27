Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

