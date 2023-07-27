Contrasting Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Shengfeng Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $8.99 billion 1.33 $197.00 million $1.57 41.98 Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.69 $7.79 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 1 1 10 0 2.75 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $63.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of GXO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.00% 12.35% 3.64% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Shengfeng Development on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. It serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

